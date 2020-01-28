Listen To The Black Dahlia Murder’s Trevor Strnad Guest On New Graverape Track
Listen to The Black Dahlia Murder vocalist Trevor Strnad guesting on the recently premiered song “Feast On The Deceased” from Detroit, MI’s Graverape below. That track is slated for Graverape‘s new record “Exhuming Decay“, out this Friday, January 31st.
