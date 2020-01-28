Vader Premiere New Song & Lyric Video “Shock And Awe”

A lyric video for the new Vader song “Shock And Awe” has premiered online and is streaming via YouTube for you below. “Shock And Awe” will be the opening track of the group’s impending new album, “Solitude In Madness“, out in stores this spring through Nuclear Blast.

Say Vader of this new single:

“I am so excited to finally show everyone how the new album sounds! ‘Shock And Awe‘ is the opening track of ‘Solitude In Madness‘ and includes all that you would expect from Vader: speed, aggression and blasting brutality. The album has been finished for a while but the procedure requires a little bit more patience. Expect this frantic song to be included on the set list for the upcoming tour in US/Canada. And of course, more hellish thunder is to come soon…”