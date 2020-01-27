Headline News

Corrosion Of Conformity Drummer Reed Mullin Passes Away At 53

Band Photo: Corrosion of Conformity (?)

Corrosion Of Conformity has announced that drummer Reed Mullin has died at the age of 53. No cause of death has been confirmed as of yet. A post on the band's official website featured a photo of the music with the simple caption, "You are loved Reed," while a longer post on Twitter reads:

"It’s with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a friend, a brother and pioneer. Reed you are loved and always will be. Lets all take a moment..."

Mullin was a founding member of the band, staying behind the kit until 2001 when he left after a back injury. In 2010, Mullin took part in the "Animosity" lineup reunion and recorded a further three albums with the band; an eponymous full length in 2012, "IX" in 2014 and most recently, "No Cross No Crown" in 2018.