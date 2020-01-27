"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Corrosion Of Conformity Drummer Reed Mullin Passes Away At 53

Jan 27, 2020

Corrosion Of Conformity has announced that drummer Reed Mullin has died at the age of 53. No cause of death has been confirmed as of yet. A post on the band's official website featured a photo of the music with the simple caption, "You are loved Reed," while a longer post on Twitter reads:

"It’s with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a friend, a brother and pioneer. Reed you are loved and always will be. Lets all take a moment..."

Mullin was a founding member of the band, staying behind the kit until 2001 when he left after a back injury. In 2010, Mullin took part in the "Animosity" lineup reunion and recorded a further three albums with the band; an eponymous full length in 2012, "IX" in 2014 and most recently, "No Cross No Crown" in 2018.

