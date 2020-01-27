Exclusive

Dark Poetry Premiere New Song "Reborn" From Upcoming New Album "Specimen"

Dark Poetry have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Reborn", taken from their impending new album "Specimen", which will be released by Deathhammer records and Undersound on February 1st.

Check out now "Reborn" below.





Tracklist:

1. Specimen Evil

2. Deep Black Eye

3. War

4. Your Own God

5. Blapshemy

6. Limbo

7. Reborn

8. Dead Silence

Recording, engineering and mixing by Andreas Matheou

Mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege

Dark Poetry emerged from the underground of Cyprus in 2002 and since its inception, the band was dedicated in composing original music influenced by all aspects of being, through the essence of Middle Eastern sounds. Through various experimentations and a line-up change, they set on the core members in 2010, being a 4-piece entity.

The band’s first release came in 2018 with their self-titled EP, containing the tracks ‘ghost’ and ‘absence’, setting the motion for their debut album. Dark Poetry’s first full-length album ‘SPECIMEN’ is coming out on the 1st of February 2020 through Deathhammer Records and Undersound.