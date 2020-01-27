Total Annihilation Premiere New Song & Music Video "Reborn In Flesh" From Upcoming New Album "…On Chains of Doom"

Total Annihilation premiere a new song and music video titled "Reborn In Flesh", taken from their upcoming new album "…On Chains of Doom", which will be out in stores February 07 via Czar of Crickets Productions.

Check out now "Reborn In Flesh" below.



