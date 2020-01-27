"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Total Annihilation Premiere New Song & Music Video "Reborn In Flesh" From Upcoming New Album "…On Chains of Doom"

posted Jan 27, 2020 at 3:51 AM by LugalKiEn.  (1 Comment)

Total Annihilation premiere a new song and music video titled "Reborn In Flesh", taken from their upcoming new album "…On Chains of Doom", which will be out in stores February 07 via Czar of Crickets Productions.

Check out now "Reborn In Flesh" below.


What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

1 Comment on "Total Annihilation Premiere New Song & Music Video"

Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)

Anonymous Reader
1. donald trump writes:

3rd shiitt .

# Jan 27, 2020 @ 11:14 AM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 