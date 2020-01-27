Total Annihilation Premiere New Song & Music Video "Reborn In Flesh" From Upcoming New Album "…On Chains of Doom"
Total Annihilation premiere a new song and music video titled "Reborn In Flesh", taken from their upcoming new album "…On Chains of Doom", which will be out in stores February 07 via Czar of Crickets Productions.
Check out now "Reborn In Flesh" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Azure Emote Premiere New Song "Loss"
- Next Article:
Dark Poetry Premiere New Song "Reborn"
1 Comment on "Total Annihilation Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
3rd shiitt .