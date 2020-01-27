Death. Void. Terror. Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "To The Great Monolith II"
Death. Void. Terror. premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new second album "To The Great Monolith II", which was released January 24 via Bandcamp.
Check out now "To The Great Monolith II" in its entirety below.

