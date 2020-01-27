Invent, Animate Premiere New Single “Dark” - New Singer Marcus Vik Debuts
Invent Animate premiere a new track called “Dark” from their third full-length, “Greyview“. A March 13th release has been slated for that record through Tragic Hero Records. It will be their first full-length with their new singer Marcus Vik, who joined them last year.
The groip had the following to say of this new song:
“We have been faced with so many challenges leading up to this moment, and it’s incredibly rewarding to have something to show for the blood sweat and tears that we’ve poured out over the grueling process of making this record. But for now, we’ll save you the story and share what’s really important – new riffs, baby. Thank you for being present with us and letting us share our music and lives with you.”
