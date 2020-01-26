Garroted & Calcemia Premiere Full-EP Stream Of Brand New Split "Transcending the Esoteric Plane"

Massachusetts-based death metal five piece Garroted and L.A.’s prog death outfit Calcemia premiere the full-album stream of the their brand new split EP "Transcending the Esoteric Plane", which was released January 24th via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Transcending the Esoteric Plane" in its entirety below.