Primeval Mass Premiere New Song "Burning Sorcery" From Upcoming New Album "Nine Altars"
Greek metal unit Primeval Mass premiere a new song entitled "Burning Sorcery", taken from their upcoming new album "Nine Altars", which is set for release on February 21st by Katoptron IX Records.
Check out now "Burning Sorcery" below.
