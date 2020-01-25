Breaking News

Former Cynic And Death Drummer Sean Reinert Found Dead At 48

Band Photo: Cynic (?)

As first reported by Blabbermouth, Sean Reinert, one of metal's most acclaimed drummers, known for his time with Cynic and Death, has been found dead at his home in California. He was 48 years old. Reinert worked with guitarist/vocalist Paul Masvidal in both Cynic and Death, recording the latter's legendary album, "Human" before the duo returned to Cynic and recorded one of the most essential albums in progressive metal and technical death metal, "Focus."

After the debut, the band was put to rest and the two worked on other projects including Æon Spoke, before reforming Cynic in 2006, releasing their sophomore album, "Traced In Air" in 2008. A new EP, "Carbon Based Anatomy" followed in 2011 before their third and to date latest album, "Kindly Bent To Free Us" was released in 2014. After a dispute as to whether or not the band was still active, it was announced that Reinert had left the band, with his place being taken by Matt Lynch.

Sean Reinert, along with Paul Masvidal, also made headlines in 2014 when they revealed that they were both gay, a move which is widely accepted and supported, with Reinert humourously stating in an article with the L.A. Times, "I see all those old dudes out there just banging their heads to our records and I have to think — ‘That stuff you’re banging your head to? That is some gay, gay metal, man.'"

Source: Blabbermouth