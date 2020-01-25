Headline News

Former Nile And Divine Heresy Bassist Joseph Payne Passes Away

Former Nile and Divine Heresy bassist Joseph Payne has passed away at the age of 35. His former Divine Heresy bandmate Dino Cazares confirmed the reports in a post on social media yesterday. A statement from Cazares reads as follows:

"Our metal brother Joseph Payne has passed away. Another one gone way to young. I wasn't going to say anything until I got confirmation from his family, which I now did. At this time no cause of death has been revealed.

"Joe was a great friend, a great band member and an incredible musician. Although he played bass in ?Divine Heresy?, he was an incredible guitarist. I first saw him playing bass in Nile and right then and there, I said, 'I want that guy in my band.' After having that first conversation that night, I realized he was a great dude and from there on, we've shared some amazing moments in life and on tour,from Australia to South America to Canada to Mexico to Europe, etc.

"Joe was a very outgoing funny guy with a very friendly personality. He was loved by many and he loved all his fans and road friends. He never complained when times got tough on the road. He always helped everyone and worked his ass off when he was in DH and I admired him for being that way.

"We love you and we will miss you. Rest In Peace, my friend."

Payne was with Nile for two years but never recorded with the band, before joining Divine Heresy following the release of their debut, "Bleed The Fifth," appearing on their sophomore full length, "Bringer Of Plagues." He also spent time with bands such as Pain After Death, Lust Of Decay and A Sudden Fear.