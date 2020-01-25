Watch Cattle Decapitation Frontman Travis Ryan Star As Serial Killer Ted Bundy In Macabre’s “The Ted Bundy Song” Music Video

Cattle Decapitation vocalist Travis Ryan stars as serial killer Ted Bundy in Macabre‘s recently released clip for their song “The Ted Bundy Song“. That song originally was released back in 1993 on Macabre‘s “Sinister Slaughter” album.

Comments Macabre guitarist/vocalist Corporate Death:

“We are a band that has been around a very long time. Making the entire Macabre catalog available digitally is something new school for us, so to help promote that we decided to do something old school embracing new and make a music video from something deep in our catalog. Going back to 1993, here is ‘The Ted Bundy Song‘ from our Sinister Slaughter album.”