Ritual Dictates, featuring former 3 Inches Of Blood guitarist/vocalist Justin Hagberg and Revocation drummer Ash Pearson, premiere their new track “Given To Despair“. The duo’s debut release “Give In To Despair” will land in stores on April 03rd via Artoffact Records.



