Portland’s TANAGRA Forced To Liquidate Merch Following Trademark Dispute From Swiss Speaker Company Nagra

Tanagra (Portland, USA) has had a bittersweet start to 2020 with the revelation that a Swiss company was filling a trademark dispute. This news comes a few weeks after they were voted on Reddit.com as having the best power metal album of the year for their 2019 full length "Meridiem".

"It's pretty funny that one week we're getting AoY on Reddit and the next we're being nuked from orbit by a company we've never heard of. Regardless of what happens with the trademark dispute, we have to assume that when it's over we'll get a cease-and-desist and be dead in the water; We'd exist at the behest of a foreign company who obviously couldn't give a damn about us, and that's no way to live.” says bassist Erich Ulmer.

The contesting entity, Nagra, is an audio company based in Switzerland, which is opposing the portion of Tanagra’s application to trademark the band name that involves selling branded merchandise and performing live under the moniker.

The proceedings went live as of Monday, January 20, 2020, but the prog/power metal quintet is not looking to fight an uphill legal battle, instead, they are looking to unload as much merch as they can while they still can. As Ulmer explains:

“Rather than sit on our physical albums and shirts we're changing everything to 'pay what you want' plus shipping. We have hundreds of copies ‘Meridiem’ and ‘None of This is Real’ that will be unsellable soon and we'd rather have them in the hands of metalheads around the world. This is a small piece of history and it's likely we'll never be able to print under this name again!”

Tanagra merch is available exclusively on their Bandcamp, through which fans will also be able to join the mailing list for updates on the band’s future, member’s side projects and any name changes.