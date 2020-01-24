Midnight Posts New Music Video "Fucking Speed And Darkness" Online
Today (January 24th), Midnight has released their new album, "Rebirth by Blasphemy," via Metal Blade Records. "'Rebirth By Blasphemy' is a rebirth," states Midnight's sole driving force, Athenar. "It's a change in life and it's a rebirth of doing whatever the fuck you want and seeing what happens after that. It's about saying yes, taking opportunities, taking a fucking chance." These sentiments are backed up by the notorious - and prolific - underground band's trademark blend of speed metal, black metal and punk rock, sounding both fuller and more raucous than ever before.
For a preview of Rebirth by Blasphemy, a new video for the single "Fucking Speed and Darkness" can be seen below.
