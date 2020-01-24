White Stones Posts New Single "Worms" Online

Band Photo: Opeth (?)

From Martin Mendez, bassist of the ubiquitous Opeth comes White Stones, a solo death metal project. Recently, they announced that their debut album named "Kuarahy" (pronounced Kwa-Ra-Hee) will be released on March 13th and today, they offer their fans a first insight into the album with the first single "Worms," that comes with a video! You can check out the video below.

Martin Mendez comments: "Finally it’s time to release a piece from the album, we are feeling very excited about sharing this song with you all! hope you dig it! Cheers!"

The tracklist reads as follows:

1.Kuarahy (1:24)

2.Rusty Shell (4:25)

3.Worms (3:57)

4.Drowned In Time (5:17)

5.The One (4:34)

6.Guyra (4:45)

7.Ashes (4:04)

8.Infected Soul (5:59)

9.Taste Of Blood (4:10)

10.Jasy (2:48)

The creative process for White Stones' debut album Kuarahy began during a year-long break Opeth took after the Sorceress tour, as a means of unwinding by exploring new avenues of creativity. Initially that’s all it was ever meant to be. "I’ve always written music at home but never had the confidence to do anything like this," says Mendez, "I never wrote a song, never presented something I wrote for Mikael (Åkerfeldt, Opeth singer/songwriter)” he continues. “I didn’t have any direction, I came up with the first song for fun. White Stones has nothing to do with Opeth, I see no relation between the two. I played “Kuarahy” to Mikael a few months ago, he really liked it and was happy for me. Everyone in the band has side projects, it’s important. We tour so much you can become consumed by it; it has been really nice to do something different. White Stones has renewed my strength and energy."

Named after his birthplace in Uruguay, the record represents a return to his roots, both familial and musically. By exploring the forgotten paths of his ancestors via the style of music that remains his one true love - death metal. "I feel strongly connected to Uruguay still," he reflects. "I wanted to write music related to that - the sun on the Uruguayan flag I transformed into the White Stones logo; there are a lot of small things that connect the record to that place. Kuarahy is the native Uruguayan people’s word for ‘Sun’," Mendez comments.

Kuarahy was recorded at the Farm Of Sounds studios in Barcelona and produced by Martin Mendez himself, while Jamie Gomez at the Orgone Studios in the UK was responsible for mixing and mastering.