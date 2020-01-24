Sepultura Posts Second Trailer For New Album, "Quadra"

Band Photo: Sepultura (?)

The age of "Quadra" is almost upon us: On February 7th, Sepultura will release their new album via Nuclear Blast. An impressive album that immerses the listener, drawing them deeper into the concept, with its energetic and thrashy tunes.

Today, the band has released the second in a series of trailers, which focuses on bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. and his personal challenges in the studio during the production of "Quadra." Check out the video below.

"Quadra" will be available on Limited Edition 2 CD Digipack, 2 LP Vinyl, 2 LP Vinyl Picture Disk, Earbook, and CD.

"Quadra" is Sepultura's fifteenth studio album, which presents a thrilling and brutally honest concept around the Portuguese word quadra. Everyone grows up in a different quadra, shaped by rules and definitions. We are all determined by these concepts, our relationships, our careers. Our whole lives.

The tracklist reads as follows:

1. Isolation

2. Means To An End

3. Last Time

4. Capital Enslavement

5. Ali

6. Raging Void

7. Guardians Of Earth

8. The Pentagram

9. Autem

10. Quadra

11. Agony Of Defeat

12. Fear; Pain; Suffering