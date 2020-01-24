Abysmal Dawn Premiere New Song "Hedonistic" From Upcoming New Album "Phylogenesis"

Abysmal Dawn‘s follow-up to 2014’s “Obsolescence” will officially land in stores this April. Entitled “Phylogenesis“, the album will receive its release on April 17th via Season Of Mist. A first track from it called “Hedonistic“, is streaming via YouTube for you below.

Abysmal Dawn share the following statement regarding the record:

“So here we are, album number five, six years after the release of our last album! It took a long time to get here but I can say without a doubt, this one is worth the wait. We pushed the limits of all the musicians in this band and everyone is extremely proud. We finally get to release the first single today and can’t wait for you all to hear the whole thing.

The album title Phylogenesis (filo'jen?s?s) basically refers to an evolution of a species in biology. It could be applied to how we’ve evolved for the better as a band, but also how humanity has evolved for the worse. Lyrically the album became sort of concept album some what unintentionally.

It deals a lot with things we encounter in our modern society and the maddening effect it has on the individual. ‘Hedonistic,’ in particular, is somewhat inspired by Maslow’s Hierachy of Needs and that true happiness lies in purpose, not material pursuits.

Thank you to all our fans that have supported us in our absence and waited patiently. This album is for you just as much as it is for us. Truly, thank you from the bottom of our black hearts. We’ll see you on the road with Vader, Hideous Divinity and Vitriol soon and expect even more of us in 2020!”