Jasta Premieres New Official Music Video For “Parasitic”

Band Photo: Hatebreed (?)

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta premieres the below video for his song “Parasitic“. Paul McGuire helmed the clip, which was captured during Jasta‘s ‘Jasta & Friends Tour‘ back in August, 2018. That trek among others saw him joined by Howard Jones (Light The Torch), Dino Cazares (Fear Factory) and Kirk Windstein (Crowbar).

States Jasta speaking of this video:

“We’re in a great time for heavy music right now and I’ve been fortunate to work with so many talented and creative people. This is just the beginning of many more audio and visual collaborations to come. From releasing Jasta The Lost Chapters album in 2017 to working with Dee Snider on For The Love Of Metal in 2018, and now having just released The Lost Chapters, Vol. 2 in 2019, I’m excited to release new Hatebreed music in 2020 and keep learning and growing as a musician, podcaster, producer, and content creator.”