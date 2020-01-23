Fit For An Autopsy Posts New Video "Warfare" Online
This Saturday, new Jersey six-piece Fit For An Autopsy will embark on a 28-date European tour in support of Thy Art Is Murder alongside Carnifex, Rivers Of Nihil and I Am. To celebrate the occasion, the band presents a brand new music video for their track "Warfare," off their latest album "The Sea Of Tragic Beasts," released last October through Nuclear Blast Records worldwide and Human Warfare (AUS). You can check out the video below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Space Of Variations Signs With Napalm
- Next Article:
Entombed A.D. Added To Mexico Metal Fest V
0 Comments on "Fit For An Autopsy Posts New Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.