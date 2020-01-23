Fit For An Autopsy Posts New Video "Warfare" Online

This Saturday, new Jersey six-piece Fit For An Autopsy will embark on a 28-date European tour in support of Thy Art Is Murder alongside Carnifex, Rivers Of Nihil and I Am. To celebrate the occasion, the band presents a brand new music video for their track "Warfare," off their latest album "The Sea Of Tragic Beasts," released last October through Nuclear Blast Records worldwide and Human Warfare (AUS). You can check out the video below.