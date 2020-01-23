My Dying Bride Posts Behind The Scenes Clip Of New Music Video "Your Broken Shore"
British doom legends My Dying Bride recently released the official video for "Your Broken Shore," the first single from their upcoming 13th studio album, "The Ghost Of Orion." Directed by James Sharrock (Slipknot, Behemoth, Soundwave Festival) and with influences including the British psychological horror movie Kill List, the themes are dark and the imagery perfectly aligned with the crushingly desolate mood of the track. Partly filmed in a valley in the depths of Yorkshire during a cold November evening, the video saw frontman Aaron plunging himself into ice cold waters for the sake of his art. Find out more about the making of the video and how it all came together below.
"Your Broken Shore" is taken from the upcoming album "The Ghost Of Orion," which will be out on 6th March on CD, black 2LP Gatefold, white 2LP Gatefold, red 2LP Gatefold and picture disc 2LP.
