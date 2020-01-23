Sodom Recruits New Drummer Toni Merkel
German thrash metal legends Sodom has announced that they have recruited Toni Merkel as the band's new drummer, following the departure of Stefan "Husky" Hüskens. Speaking about his decision to leave Hüskens said:
"Unfortunately I have to tell you that I have to leave Sodom. Due to some changes at my full-time job, as well as a few other matters, I do not see any chance of continuing to crush the skins for Sodom in the future. I had a great time, I am proud of what we have achieved and I thank Onkel Tom Angelripper, Yorck Segatz and Frank Blackfire, and the entire crew for many extremely awesome moments. It was an honour to be part of one of my two all-time fave bands during the last two years. There are always important decisions in life and this is one of them! Thanks for everything!"
A statement from Sodom adds:
"Hail Sodomaniacs! Get ready for our new recruit: Toni! Flying under the radar for a long time, it’s a dream coming true for him. Brace yourself to get your face smashed by his awesome drumming! More information coming soon!"
Merkel comments:
"I am very proud to anounce that I am the new Sodom drummer and really looking forward to work and rehearse with these awesome guys for the next album and live shows. See you soon!!!"
