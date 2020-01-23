Exclusive
Hardcore Upstarts Kings Never Die Premiere Exclusive Track For Metalunderground.com
Metalunderground.com are honored to stream "Raise A Glass" from hardcore upstarts, Kings Never Die. The album will be released digitally on all platforms tomorrow and on vinyl on February 7th.
Guitarist Dan Nastasi commented “When you spend 35 years of your life loving & listening to Agnostic Front, a band who has stood the test of time, loves each other and their friends and fans....and that we(KND) actually had the honor to finish and create something together with them is incredible. The second I put together the original idea & chorus, I heard Stigma’s Voice singing it. Just the fact that Gallo & Vinnie took the time and wanted to do it was something we will be forever grateful for. Vocally, Mike immediately started changing lyrics around, writing new lines etc. and both Mike and Vinnie made the song their own, which is what it’s all about. We love what we created. That other people now get to hear it is just a bonus. I hope people dig it as much as we enjoyed making it.”
