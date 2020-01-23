Wednesday 13 Posts New Lyric Video "Monster" Online Featuring Lacuna Coil Vocalist Cristina Scabbia

Band Photo: Lacuna Coil (?)

Just days away from kicking off their North American tour, Wednesday 13 and his boo crew have debuted a new lyric video for the latest single, "Monster" (Feat. Cristina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil) from their recently released album, "Necrophaze," that is available now from Nuclear Blast Records. You can check it out below.

"'Monster' is the 1st Wednesday 13 song recorded to feature guest vocals. I wanted something different than I had ever tried before and I wanted a female vocalist. Cristina was the perfect choice for this song. I gave her the lyrics and some minor details, and she came back with what you hear. She totally floored us with her amazing vocal range and adding a new element never heard on one of our songs before." – Wednesday 13

"This collaboration was born from blackness. Wednesday and I are both fans of the darkest vision of art and music, and when I was asked to sing with him for the song 'Monster', I immediately visualized his concept and shared it with pleasure. What I love about this song is that some people in life are taking the worst out of us... but demonizing it all and pushing away the tension through notes is the best thing to do." – Cristina Scabbia