Burning Witches Posts Second New Album "Dance With The Devil" Trailer Online
Swiss heavy metal quintet Burning Witches has uploaded the second part in a series of trailers for their forthcoming third album, "Dance With The Devil." You can check it out below, along with part one. The record is scheduled to be released on March 6th through Nuclear Blast Records and will be their first full length album to feature new vocalist Laura Guldemond, who replaced the departing Seraina Telli last year.
Tracklisting:
1. The Incantation
2. Lucid Nightmare
3. Dance With The Devil
4. Wings Of Steel
5. Six Feet Underground
6. Black Magic
7. Sea Of Lies
8. The Sisters Of Fate
9. Necronomicon
10. The Final Fight
11. Threefold Return
12. Battle Hymn feat. Ross The Boss & Michael Lepond
Bonus CD:
1. Mansion In Darkness
2. Black Magic (Acoustic)
3. Executed (live)
4. Open Your Mind (live)
5. Hexenhammer (live)
