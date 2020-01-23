In Flames Announces European Tour Dates

Band Photo: In Flames (?)

Last year, Swedish metal giants In Flames unleashed their latest album "I, The Mask" onto the world, through Nuclear Blast. The highly lauded record achieved great chart positions, including #1 in Sweden and Austria as well as #2 in Germany. Now the band are proud to announce they will be returning to our UK shores for a run of nine shows, as part of a wider European tour. Support acts will be announced later.

Frontman Anders Fridén stated:

"Jesterheads, we’re excited to be back in the UK and the EU for the first time in over a year this April and May. Let’s kick off 2020 head banging together!"

The tour dates are as follows:

April 25 - Edinburgh, UK – Liquid Room

April 26 - Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy 2

April 27 - Sheffield, UK – Leadmill

April 29 - Bristol, UK – Thekla

April 30 - Wolverhampton, UK – Steel Mill

May 1 - Stoke, UK – Sugarmill

May 2 - London, UK - Ulu

May 3 - Brighton, UK – Concorde 2

May 5 - Southampton, UK – Engine Rooms

May 6 - Lille, France – Splendid

May 7 - Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks

May 9 - Padova, Italy – Hall

May 10 - Rome, Italy - Orion

May 11 - Milan, Italy – Live Club

May 12 - Ljubijana, Slovenia – Katedrala Hall

May 13 - Zagreb, Croatia – Boogaloo

May 15 - Skopje, Macedonia – MKC Dancing Hall

May 16 - Thessaloniki, Greece – Principal Club

May 17 - Athens, Greece – Gazi Music Hall

May 19 - Sofia, Bulgaria – Universiada Hall

May 20 - Belgrade, Serbia – SKC

May 22 - Budapest, Hungary – Barba Negra Track

May 23 - Bratislava, Slovakia – MMC

May 24 - Prague, Czech Republic – Mala Sportovni Hala

May 26 - Kiev, Ukraine – Nau

May 27 - Minsk, Lelarus – Prime Hall

May 29 - Riga, Latvia – Palladium

May 30 - Tallinn, Estonia – Helitehas

May 31 - Vilnius, Lithuania – Loftas Club

June 3 - Warsaw, Poland – Stodola