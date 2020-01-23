In Flames Announces European Tour Dates
Last year, Swedish metal giants In Flames unleashed their latest album "I, The Mask" onto the world, through Nuclear Blast. The highly lauded record achieved great chart positions, including #1 in Sweden and Austria as well as #2 in Germany. Now the band are proud to announce they will be returning to our UK shores for a run of nine shows, as part of a wider European tour. Support acts will be announced later.
Frontman Anders Fridén stated:
"Jesterheads, we’re excited to be back in the UK and the EU for the first time in over a year this April and May. Let’s kick off 2020 head banging together!"
The tour dates are as follows:
April 25 - Edinburgh, UK – Liquid Room
April 26 - Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy 2
April 27 - Sheffield, UK – Leadmill
April 29 - Bristol, UK – Thekla
April 30 - Wolverhampton, UK – Steel Mill
May 1 - Stoke, UK – Sugarmill
May 2 - London, UK - Ulu
May 3 - Brighton, UK – Concorde 2
May 5 - Southampton, UK – Engine Rooms
May 6 - Lille, France – Splendid
May 7 - Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks
May 9 - Padova, Italy – Hall
May 10 - Rome, Italy - Orion
May 11 - Milan, Italy – Live Club
May 12 - Ljubijana, Slovenia – Katedrala Hall
May 13 - Zagreb, Croatia – Boogaloo
May 15 - Skopje, Macedonia – MKC Dancing Hall
May 16 - Thessaloniki, Greece – Principal Club
May 17 - Athens, Greece – Gazi Music Hall
May 19 - Sofia, Bulgaria – Universiada Hall
May 20 - Belgrade, Serbia – SKC
May 22 - Budapest, Hungary – Barba Negra Track
May 23 - Bratislava, Slovakia – MMC
May 24 - Prague, Czech Republic – Mala Sportovni Hala
May 26 - Kiev, Ukraine – Nau
May 27 - Minsk, Lelarus – Prime Hall
May 29 - Riga, Latvia – Palladium
May 30 - Tallinn, Estonia – Helitehas
May 31 - Vilnius, Lithuania – Loftas Club
June 3 - Warsaw, Poland – Stodola
