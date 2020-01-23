Konvent Posts "Puritan Masochism" Unboxing Video Online
Danish death/doom quartet Konvent has posted a new video online, unboxing their debut album, "Puritan Masochism." You can check it out below. The album is scheduled to be released on January 24th through Napalm Records and will be available in LP, CD and digital formats.
The Danish collective, founded in 2015, stoically trudges through the blackest mires - following in the footsteps of Mythic, Paradise Lost, Skepticism and Winter, who all unleashed the bleakest horror on mankind in the early 90s. Rikke Emilie List's guttural vocals and tenacious riffing combined with menacingly heavy production make the debut by these four Danish women a massive, extreme metal highlight of early 2020 - and it wouldn't come as a surprise if their upcoming album, "Puritan Masochism," conjures up a deserved revival for the whole death doom genre.
