Myrkur Posts New Music Video "Ella" Online
Danish one woman black metal/folk project Myrkur has uploaded a new music video for the song, "Ella." You can check it out below. The song comes from Myrkur's forthcoming new album, "Folkesange," which is scheduled to be released worldwide on February 20th through Relapse Records. As the title suggests, "Folkesange," will focus more on the folk element of Myrkur's music, though a more black metal styled album is expected to follow not too long after.
