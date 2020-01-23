Thoren Premiere Title-Track Of Upcoming New Album "Egladhrim"
Thoren premiere the title-track of their upcoming new album "Egladhrim", which will be released by Drylands Records on February 7th.
Check out now "Egladhrim" below.
