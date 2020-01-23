1349 Premiere New Official Music Video For “Through Eyes Of Stone”
1349 premiere a new official music video for their song “Through Eyes Of Stone“. The group had Vesa Ranta and Aapo Lahtela helm the video production, with the track featured on their latest outing, “The Infernal Pathway“.
