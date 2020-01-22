Ethir Anduin Premiere New Song "Awareness Of The Frailty Of Being" From Upcoming New Album "Pathway To Eternity. The Agony"

Russian black/doom metal/hardcore band Ethir Anduin premiere a new song called "Awareness Of The Frailty Of Being", taken from their upcoming new album "Pathway To Eternity. The Agony", which will be out in stores March 16th via Satanath Records' label-partner Grimm Distribution.

