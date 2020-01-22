Graverape Premiere New Song "Corpsefucker" From Upcoming New Album "Exhuming Decay"
Graverape premiere a new song entitled "Corpsefucker", taken from their upcoming new album "Exhuming Decay", which will be out in stores January 31st via Desert Wastelands Productions.
Check out now "Corpsefucker" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Xenobiotic Premiere New Song "Part 2: Saphris"
- Next Article:
Ethir Anduin Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "Graverape Premiere New Song 'Corpsefucker'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.