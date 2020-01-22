Xenobiotic Premiere New Song & Music Video "Part 2: Saphris" From Upcoming New Album "Mordrake"
Australian tech-death outfit Xenobiotic premiere a new song and music video titled "Part 2: Saphris", taken from their upcoming new album "Mordrake", which is slated for a late-Februrary release via label Unique Leader.
Check out now "Part 2: Saphris" below.
