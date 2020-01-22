Leeched Premiere New Song & Music Video “I, Flatline”
Leeched premiere a new official music video for their song “I, Flatline” streaming via YouTube below. The track is taken from their impending new album, “To Dull The Blades Of Your Abuse“, out in stores next Friday, January 31st, via Prosthetic Records.
Leeched will be out on the roand to support the album’s release with Tuskar and Geist. Below's where the trek will hit:
01/29 London, UK – The Black Heart
01/30 Nottingham, UK – Alberts
01/31 Bristol, UK – Crofter’s Rights
02/01 Manchester, UK – Deaf Institute
02/03 Edinburgh, UK – Bannermans
