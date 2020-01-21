Smoulder Premiere New Song "Warrior Witch of Hel" From Upcoming New Album "Dream Quest Ends"
Canadian epic doom metal outfit Smoulder premiere a new song titled "Warrior Witch of Hel", taken from their upcoming new album "Dream Quest Ends", which will be out in stores March 13.
Check out now "Warrior Witch of Hel" below.
