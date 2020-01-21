Product Of Hate Premiere New Song “Euphoria”
Product Of Hate premiere a new song entitled “Euphoria” streaming for you via YouTube below. The track opens the group’s impending new album, “You Brought This War“, which will land in stores this spring.
Product Of Hate recorded the effort with Scott Creekmore (Broken Hope, Lionheart) at Mercenary Digital Studios.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Killing Joke Plus Others Added To Mystic Festival
- Next Article:
Smoulder Premiere New Song "Warrior Witch of Hel"
0 Comments on "Product Of Hate Premiere New Track “Euphoria”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.