Killing Joke, Baroness and Bombus Are The Latest Additions Mystic Festival 2020
Joining the already incredible line-up of twenty-five bands, the upcoming edition of the festival will feature Killing Joke, Baroness and Bombus.
The current roster of bands include the following:
DAY ONE (JUNE 10, 2020):
Judas Priest
Mercyful Fate
Heilung
Killing Joke
Devin Townsend
Mgla
Katatonia
Amorphis
Obituary performs Slowly We Rot
Baroness
Alien Weaponry
Infected Rain
Motanka
Baest
DAY TWO (JUNE 11, 2020):
Nightwish
Gojira
Accept
Mastodon
The Hu
Sepultura
Beast in Black
Vader performs De Profundis
Witchcraft
Oranssi Pazuzu
Bombus
Black River
Truchlo Strzygi
Hentai Corporation
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Killing Joke Plus Others Added To Mystic Festival"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.