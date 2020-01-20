Killing Joke, Baroness and Bombus Are The Latest Additions Mystic Festival 2020

Joining the already incredible line-up of twenty-five bands, the upcoming edition of the festival will feature Killing Joke, Baroness and Bombus.

The current roster of bands include the following:

DAY ONE (JUNE 10, 2020):

Judas Priest

Mercyful Fate

Heilung

Killing Joke

Devin Townsend

Mgla

Katatonia

Amorphis

Obituary performs Slowly We Rot

Baroness

Alien Weaponry

Infected Rain

Motanka

Baest

DAY TWO (JUNE 11, 2020):

Nightwish

Gojira

Accept

Mastodon

The Hu

Sepultura

Beast in Black

Vader performs De Profundis

Witchcraft

Oranssi Pazuzu

Bombus

Black River

Truchlo Strzygi

Hentai Corporation