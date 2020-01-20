Black Crown Premiere New Song "Whore Of The Qliphoth" From Upcoming New Album "Caverns Of Thantifaxath"
U.S. black metal band Black Crown premiere a new song entitled "Whore Of The Qliphoth", taken from their upcoming new album "Caverns Of Thantifaxath", which will be out in stores March 14th via Satanath Records, More Hate Productions and The End Of Time Records.
Check out now "Whore Of The Qliphoth" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Black Crown Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.