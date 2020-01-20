Black Crown Premiere New Song "Whore Of The Qliphoth" From Upcoming New Album "Caverns Of Thantifaxath"

U.S. black metal band Black Crown premiere a new song entitled "Whore Of The Qliphoth", taken from their upcoming new album "Caverns Of Thantifaxath", which will be out in stores March 14th via Satanath Records, More Hate Productions and The End Of Time Records.

Check out now "Whore Of The Qliphoth" below.