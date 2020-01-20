Banisher Premiere New Song & Music Video "Devil in ISO 5" From Upcoming New Album "Degrees of Isolation"
Poland’s death metal band Banisher premiere a new song and music video "Devil in ISO 5", taken from their upcoming new album "Degrees of Isolation", which comes out on February 29 via Selfmadegod Records.
Check out now "Devil in ISO 5" below.
