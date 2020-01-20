Huntsmen Premiere New Song & Video "Ride Out" From Upcoming New Album "Mandala of Fear"
Chicago’s genre-bending metal outfit Huntsmen premiere a new song titled "Ride Out", taken from their upcoming new album "Mandala of Fear", which is slated for release on March 13th by Prosthetic Records.
Check out now "Ride Out" below.
