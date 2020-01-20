Earth Rot Premiere New Song & Music Video "Dread Rebirth" From Upcoming New Album "Black Tides of Obscurity"

Australian blackened death metal band Earth Rot premiere a new song and music video "Dread Rebirth", taken from their upcoming new album "Black Tides of Obscurity", which will be released on March 6th by Season of Mist.

Check out now "Dread Rebirth" below.



