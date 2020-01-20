Dark Fortress Premiere New Song "Isa" From Upcoming New Album "Spectres Of The Old World"
Germany’s Dark Fortress premiere a new song entitled "Isa", taken from their upcoming new album "Spectres Of The Old World", which will be released on February 28th by Century Media.
Check out now "Isa" below.
