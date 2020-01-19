Annihilator Posts First Part Of New Album "Ballistic Sadistic" Documentary Online
Canadian heavy metal/thrash legends, Annihilator, have posted Part 1 of an album documentary on the making of their new album Ballistic, Sadistic. It was shot at Watersound Studios UK. You can check it out below.
Annihilator released the shredding new lyric video for "Dressed Up For Evil". The latest single comes by way of the band's seventeenth studio album, Ballistic, Sadistic, set for release on January 24 via Silver Lining Music.
Founding guitarist / vocalist / producer, and principal songwriter Jeff Waters comments on the track, "Evil in the guise of a man; that's how I would describe the theme in this one. People who have no good in them. Destroying all in their way with abuse, lies, and negativity. Generally, just being a nasty human being and ruining lives in the name of money; thinking that it makes them special. It just makes them evil and a waste of life. Musically-speaking, this one is as old-school Annihilator metal as it gets. It's obvious that the vibe in this tune reminds us of the early days of the band; even extending back to the demo days from '84-'88. A highlight for me in this song is the legendary voice of Raven's John Gallagher on backing vocals with Durham's Kat Shevil Gillham (Winds Of Genocide). An honor to have John on this record and his voice helps make this song a killer. Oh, and lots of shred guitar, as some have been demanding for a while! We hope you like this one... we do!"
