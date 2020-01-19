Konvent Posts New Music Video "Ropes Pt. II" Online

Copenhagen's rising death doom outfit, Konvent, is set to release their highly anticipated debut album, "Puritan Masochism," on January 24 via Napalm Records. Only a few days ahead of its official release, the band has just premiered another brutal-sounding appetizer with a brand new video!

The Danish collective, founded in 2015, stoically trudges through the blackest mires – following in the footsteps of Mythic, Paradise Lost, Skepticism and Winter, who all unleashed the bleakest horror on mankind in the early 90s. Rikke Emilie List`s guttural vocals and tenacious riffing combined with menacingly heavy production make the debut by these four Danish women a massive, extreme metal highlight of early 2020 – and it wouldn`t come as a surprise if their upcoming album, "Puritan Masochism," conjures up a deserved revival for the whole death doom genre!

Following the premiere of the band's latest music video to the album title track, today we witness a final single before the album drops later this month. Better get doomed and fix your eyes on Konvent's brand new video for the blistering track "Ropes pt. II," below.

"'Ropes pt. II' was the last song we wrote for the album." the band comments. "Our deadline was getting closer and we isolated ourselves in our rehearsal space during the weekend before going into the studio. We spent hours jamming to the main riff while the Danish Summer sun was baking outside, and in the end we managed to complete the song. It was actually inspired by our other song Ropes pt. I which, at that time, didn‘t have a title. 'Ropes pt. I' is about knowing someone who is going through a bad time and the powerlessness that comes with it. We thought it could be interesting to write a song from the other person‘s point of view and connect the songs and their protagonists. We chose to incorporate ropes in the titles because in these situations they can be a mean of help to climb out of the darkness or a means of suicide; we leave it up to the listener‘s imagination.

"Regarding the video, we were all quite tired of the same old 'metal music video recipe.' Actually, we didn‘t really care for being in the video ourselves but found it way more interesting to play with smoke, lights and shadows. We got in touch with photographer Nicky de Silva via a common friend and he was very interested in diving into a darker side of the arts. We had a meeting with him and our visions clicked. He found the models for the video as well and we couldn‘t be happier with the result!"

Album Tracklisting:

1. Puritan Masochism

2. The Eye

3. Trust

4. World of Gone

5. Bridge

6. Waste (ft. Tue Krebs Roikjer)

7. Idle Hands

8. Ropes pt. I

9. Ropes pt. II