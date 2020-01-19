Imperial Age Announces UK Tour Dates

Being already possibly the first Russian metal band to ever succesfully tour the UK as headliners, Imperial Age have announced dates of their second - and bigger - UK tour in April 2020, kicking off at The Dome in London.

Prior to working on the highly anticipated follow up to 2018‘s ’The Legacy Of Atlantis‘ you can catch them here:

April 16th LONDON – The Dome

April 17th BIRMINGHAM – Asylum

April 18th MANCHESTER – Rebellion

April 19th GLASGOW – Ivory Blacks

Watch out for special news concerning support bands soon