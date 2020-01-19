Imperial Age Announces UK Tour Dates
Being already possibly the first Russian metal band to ever succesfully tour the UK as headliners, Imperial Age have announced dates of their second - and bigger - UK tour in April 2020, kicking off at The Dome in London.
Prior to working on the highly anticipated follow up to 2018‘s ’The Legacy Of Atlantis‘ you can catch them here:
April 16th LONDON – The Dome
April 17th BIRMINGHAM – Asylum
April 18th MANCHESTER – Rebellion
April 19th GLASGOW – Ivory Blacks
Watch out for special news concerning support bands soon
