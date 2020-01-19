Powerwolf To Release "Best Of The Blessed" Album, Featuring Re-Recorded Songs

2019 marked the 15th anniversary of the currently most successful modern heavy metal band in Germany: 15 years of Powerwolf, 15 years of the one and only metal mass! Of course, the ultimate high priests of heavy metal are celebrating their triumphant history in glorious style. Set for a summer release on June 5th 2020 via Napalm Records, "Best Of The Blessed" isn't just another Best Of album. Featuring 16 metal anthems the band is known and loved for, "Best Of The Blessed" will include several brand new versions of hits such as "We Drink Your Blood," "Werewolves of Armenia," "Sanctified with Dynamite," and the most celebrated festival hymn of all time, "Resurrection by Erection." And while speaking of live: If you cannot get enough of Powerwolf's captivating live sound, this MUST-HAVE magnum opus will also include 14 Live tracks; the available Earbook and LP Box Edition will even get you more of Powerwolf's incredible live sound.

Timeless classics by the band shrouded in a brand new shape, "Best Of The Blessed" is the ultimate metal soundtrack to explore Powerwolf as fans have never heard them before!

In celebration of their 15th anniversary, the band already shared a first appetizer of what the Powerwolf- army can expect from "Best Of The Blessed": Taken from the band's groundbreaking debut album, Return in Bloodred, Powerwolf re-wrote the iconic track "Kiss of the Cobra King," to give it an absolutely new and refreshed vibe! Watch the video for the 2019- version of "Kiss of the Cobra King" below.

"Best Of The Blessed" will be coming out on June 5th 2020 via Napalm Records