Carnosus Premiere New Song "Lost To Funereal Desires" From Upcoming New Album "Dogma Of The Deceased"
Swedish death/thrash outfit Carnosus premiere a new song called "Lost To Funereal Desires", taken from their upcoming new album "Dogma Of The Deceased". The record will be out in stores March 13th via Satanath Records (Russia) and Shirley Road Records (USA) .
Check out now "Lost To Funereal Desires" below.
