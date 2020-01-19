Hecate Premiere New Song "Oracle Atone" From Upcoming New Album "Ode au désert suspendu"
Hecate premiere a new song entitled "Oracle Atone", taken from their upcoming new album "Ode au désert suspendu", which will be out in stores in March via Mourning Light Records.
Check out now "Oracle Atone" below.
