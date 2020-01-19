"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Wombbath Premiere New Song "A Vulgar Declaration" From Upcoming New Album "Choirs of the Fallen"

posted Jan 19, 2020 at 3:16 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Wombbath premiere a new song titled "A Vulgar Declaration", taken from their upcoming new album "Choirs of the Fallen", which will be out in stores March 06 via Soulseller Records. The album was mixed by Tomas Skogsberg at the legendary Sunlight Studios in Stockholm and comes with cover art done by Benny Moberg of Sufficiently Studios.

Check out now "A Vulgar Declaration" below.

