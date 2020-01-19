laCasta Premiere New Song "Vultures" From Upcoming New Album "Æternvm"
Italian band laCasta premiere a new song titled "Vultures", taken from their upcoming new album "Æternvm", which will be out in stores February 28th via Argonauta Records.
Check out now "Vultures" below.
